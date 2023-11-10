Foodie Friday featuring Bella Roma Tuscan Grill

Restaurant owner Mimmo Rendina cooked some delicious food from his native country of Italy on Friday.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Friday Nov. 10 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Foodie Friday,’ we featured Bella Roma Tuscan Grill in Panama City Beach.

The restaurant owner and chef Mimmo Rendina, cooked some food from his native Italy, including one dish with shrimp and pasta and another with veal in a marsala sauce. The restaurant serves traditional Italiani cuisine. To see their menu, go here.

Bella Roma Tuscan Grill is located at 11535 Hutchison Blvd. Ste. 101 in Panama City Beach.

