FREEDOM FRIDAY: Brandon Stambaugh

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.

Many service members face a surprise enemy attack long after their deployment ends, but this time with no comrades or medics to scoop them from the battlefield.

Brandon Stambaugh knew he wanted to serve his country and help people become well again, so he took up being a Navy Corpsman.

“I deployed with the Marines in Afghanistan. We went to Kandahar, Afghanistan and that’s where I mainly was out of. I spent six months there and then got injured and came back to the states and that was pretty much the end of my military career,” he said.

Brandon didn’t expect things to end so soon and didn’t anticipate the battle that would follow.

“The transitioning from the military to civilian life, there was a big struggle and disconnect there, so it didn’t take long for me to end up self-medicating and that’s how I ended up, you know, abusing all the medications that were given to me and then eventually led to, you know, lots of drinking and then seeking medications off the street,” he explained.

This would lead him to getting a DUI and stealing whatever to feed his addiction.

“I was tired of waking up every morning and being miserable and you know, really, I was just sick and tired of being sick and tired. I was tired of living that lifestyle and wanted out,” Brandon said.

So, he reached out for help.

“The only help I knew was through the VA and when I was told it’d be a few months before I could be seen, I didn’t know a way out,” he described.

It’s a frustration many veterans say they feel.

“I couldn’t afford treatment. my idea of treatment was that it’s only for rich folks,” he said.

Hope was hidden but not gone.

“Something inside me told me to keep looking,” he explained.

His ship would come in when a veteran center doctor told him about a scholarship.

“She got me in touch with the lady who actually got me scholarship in here at Recovery Bay on Veterans Day. Well, the day before Veterans Day. They were wanting to scholarship a veteran and thankfully, she knew of, like, knew of Recovery Bay and got in contact with the CEO and got me here that day and saved my life,” he said.

Brandon now works as an Admissions Coordinator at Recovery Bay, with a new mission.

“There’s tons of resources in the community that can help point people in the right direction. you know, me being one of them is now, that’s like a huge part of my focus is to be able to get people to help right away when they’re seeking it and needing it. because when I was seeking it, needing it, I didn’t have three months. I had that day and that day only,” he explained.

Brandon says he never though he’d have a wife and kids, but it happened, and recovery is possible.

If you want to reach out to Brandon or Recovery Bay, call 850-686-0809 or 833-991-2955.

