Groundbreaking ceremony held for SweetBay Town Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The SweetBay community in Panama City will soon have its own town center.

It’s a vision that’s been in the works for years. The town center will serve as a central hub for families who live in SweetBay. However, it will also be open to the public at large.

The St. Andrew Bay Land Company bought the property back in 2006.

The town center is meant to promote a walkable, safe living environment in SweetBay. The area already has homes, apartments, and a school. The intention is for families to buy groceries and other items without having to drive anywhere. A new Publix will undergo construction in the coming months. A slew of restaurants, shops, and other places will also be included in the town center. They can’t be disclosed to the public yet.

“Coffee, pizza, smoothies, poke bowls,” St. Andrew Bay Land Co. Director of Development Will Randle said. “We’re looking at Pilates, a fitness center. We’re looking at a nail salon. So, all of those uses. We’re trying to cater to residents.”

Construction on some buildings should begin next month and in early 2024.

The first phase is expected to be completed in 2025. Randle said there are around 15 phases in total. They include residential and commercial projects.

