Hillard Expanding Services to Offer Plumbing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hiller is expanding their services to now offer plumbing in addition to heating, cooling, and electrical.

Hiller General Manager Micheal Greau stopped by Newschannel 7 to discuss their plans on how they hope to better serve the area.

If you want to learn more about their services, you can visit their website at Panama City Beach’s Happiest HVAC Company | Happy Hiller

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.