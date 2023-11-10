Junior League Hosts it’s 43rd Annual Holly Fair

This Christmas centered shopping and holiday event kicks off Thursday, November 9th and goes...
This Christmas centered shopping and holiday event kicks off Thursday, November 9th and goes through Sunday, November 12th.(WJHG)
By Megan Kennedy
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend, the Junior League of Panama City hosts it’s 43rd annual Holly Fair.

This Christmas centered shopping and holiday event kicks off Thursday, November 9th and goes through Sunday, November 12th. Here, hundreds of venders gather to offer a one-stop-shop for all things holiday shopping. They are even introducing a new event this year geared specifically towards children- Gingerbread Lane which takes place on Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Here they will of course have gingerbread houses... they will also have a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Clause along with arts and crafts for the children to enjoy.

For hours and prices, click here! Holly Fair 2023 – Junior League of Panama City (jlpanamacity.org)

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

motorcyclist dies in crash on West 23rd street
One person dead after crash in Panama City
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses.
Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses
Andrus, age 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2...
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Bay County
A commissioning ceremony for the new dome was held Tuesday at Port Panama City.
Biomass dome set to open in Port Panama City

Latest News

The drill was held on Thursday at South Walton High School.
Active shooter drill held at South Walton High School
alf coleman project
Work Continues on alleviating Alf Coleman road from flooding
PanCare employees provided free medical and dental services to veterans Nov. 9.
PanCare held yearly event for our nation’s heroes
changes coming to Aaron Bessant
New event rules at Aaron Bessant Park