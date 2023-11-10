Junior League Hosts it’s 43rd Annual Holly Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This weekend, the Junior League of Panama City hosts it’s 43rd annual Holly Fair.

This Christmas centered shopping and holiday event kicks off Thursday, November 9th and goes through Sunday, November 12th. Here, hundreds of venders gather to offer a one-stop-shop for all things holiday shopping. They are even introducing a new event this year geared specifically towards children- Gingerbread Lane which takes place on Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Here they will of course have gingerbread houses... they will also have a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Clause along with arts and crafts for the children to enjoy.

For hours and prices, click here! Holly Fair 2023 – Junior League of Panama City (jlpanamacity.org)

