Mainly cloudy today but rain on the way for some

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

It’s a quiet start on radar despite an almost overcast sky this morning. A little mist or drizzle is also possible, but most are waking up with fog. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8amCDT.

Otherwise, it’s not overly cool out this morning. But the damp air adds to the coolness of lower 60s to start the day. You may still want a light jacket if you’ll be outdoors before 8am.

Otherwise, despite the clouds we’ll still find some mild temperatures into the midday and afternoon. We’ll warm into the upper 70s by lunch to near 80 this afternoon once again.

An approaching cold front will stir up batches of scattered showers largely to our west and northwest during the day today. However, an isolated and brief small stray very light shower can’t be completely ruled out. If you caught anything during the day today, it would be more-so a nuisance then anything substantial. And for most of the Panhandle, unsubstantial amounts of rain are expected as this front gradually moves through over the weekend.

We’ll have the greatest potential for over half an inch of rain for those West of Hwy331 tonight and into tomorrow morning. Some of those showers may linger and drift toward Hwy231 into Saturday morning before dissipating to stray showers for the rest of the day and Sunday. Most don’t see much more than a tenth of an inch.

Better rain chances appear to arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with a 10% chance for a small and brief light shower or sprinkle. Highs today reach up to near 80. Your 7 Day Forecast has plenty of clouds arriving into the weekend but most of the rain stays west of Hwy231.

