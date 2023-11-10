New event rules at Aaron Bessant Park

changes coming to Aaron Bessant
changes coming to Aaron Bessant(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some changes are coming to a Panama City Beach ordinance involving Aaron Bessant Park.

About a year ago, council members voted to establish blackout days at the park during peak summer months. That meant events couldn’t be scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Council members say this was put in place to help with traffic and crowd control. Thursday, they added some changes to that ordinance. They are allowing events on Sundays but with specific times. Council members voted 3-1 in favor of changing the ordinance.

Now events can take place on Sundays but not before noon and they must end at 8 pm. Once again this is a way to make sure there is as little congestion and traffic as possible in the area near Aaron Bessant Park.

“You have residents that border Aaron Bessant Park and just to give them hopefully a good night’s rest, if they have to get up and go to work on Monday morning and just get the traffic out so the traffic can be flowed out before it gets too late at night,” said Phil Chester, Panama City Beach council member.

We are told it is all about making sure the residents are comfortable even when people are vacationing here.

