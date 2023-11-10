Panama City Comedy honoring Veterans this weekend

Panama City Comedy
By Allison Baker
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Laugh your weekend away with Panama City Comedy.

The group tells NewsChannel 7 that they are doing some special deals for Veterans this weekend.

On Friday there will be a show at 7:30 p.m. at Dicks Last Resort where Veterans can get a free meal.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Little Village in Panama City, the group will be offering BOGO food for Veterans.

To buy tickets to their events click here.

