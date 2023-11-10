Panama City Symphony Orchestra holding holiday concerts

There are upcoming holiday concerts in our area, includes some that are free.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday Nov. 10 on NewsChannel 7 Today, Sergey Bogza, the director of the Panama City Symphony Orchestra, talked about upcoming holiday concerts.

Upcoming concerts:

Beach Home for the Holidays concert: Saturday Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach. This concert is free.

Outdoor December concert: Thursday Dec. 7 at 12:12 p.m. outside city hall in Panama City. This concert is free.

Holiday by the Bay concert: Saturday Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the Barbara W. Nelson Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $45 for adults. To purchase tickets, go here.

