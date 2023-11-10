PanCare held yearly event for our nation’s heroes

PanCare employees provided free medical and dental services to veterans Nov. 9.
PanCare employees provided free medical and dental services to veterans Nov. 9.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - PanCare of Florida, Inc. held its annual Stand Up for Veterans event on Nov. 9.

Our nation’s heroes received free medical or dental services at every PanCare location.

Veterans could make an appointment or walk in to be seen. They just had to provide proof of service.

PanCare representatives said more than 100 veterans made appointments at their dental clinic in Panama City. Additional staff helped keep up with the influx of patients.

Veterans could get a cleaning, extraction, or filling.

“We want everybody to have that opportunity to have a dental service, to have a medical service or any other service that we offer,” Director of Dental for PanCare Katie Thorpe said. “By doing this annually for our veterans, we’re letting them know we appreciate them as well.”

PanCare will be closed on Friday in observance of Veterans Day.

