Teen goes on 24-hour crime spree in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A teenager has been arrested on multiple charges after police say four fires were intentionally set and two cars were burglarized.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department had been trying to locate a runaway teen since he had not reported to school on Thursday.

Later that evening officers say a fire was reported at the Bay County Library on W.11th Street. While investigating that fire detectives were told about another fire 20 minutes later at W. 12th Court.

Three hours later officials say a homeowner on W. 11th Street called to say a wreath on their front door had been set on fire. 10 minutes after the third fire law enforcement responded to a carport fire on Buena Vista Boulevard.

According to the police department surveillance cameras at the scene of the fires showed an individual wearing the same clothing that the teen was wearing when he was reported missing from school.

During the investigation detectives also responded to a pair of car burglaries where a laptop computer and wallet with credit cards were reported missing.

Police say the owner received a notification that the cards were attempted to be used at a convenience store on 11th Street.

Officers with the PCPD were able to locate the teen inside the Bay County Library. They say he had a lighter and a chrome laptop and was wearing the same clothes.

The teen was charged with two counts of burglary of a conveyance, one count of criminal mischief, two counts of arson of an unoccupied dwelling, one count of arson of an occupied dwelling, and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

