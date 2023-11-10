Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another mild night tonight in NWFL with patchy dense fog over our area. Lows will drop into the upper 50s inland and 60s at the coast. Expect to see more clouds tonight into your Friday. Highs Friday will reach near 80. Winds will turn South at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be small on Friday into Saturday before increasing a bit on Sunday. Our best chances do not come until Tuesday-Thursday of next week as an area of low pressure develops west of us.

In the tropics there are no signs of tropical development.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

motorcyclist dies in crash on West 23rd street
One person dead after crash in Panama City
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested Tuesday morning.
Former North Bay Haven coach arrested
Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses.
Bay County man sentenced to 85 years in prison for multiple offenses
Andrus, age 48, faces charges of Murder, Voluntary Manslaughter, Involuntary Manslaughter (2...
Ohio man wanted for murder arrested in Bay County
A commissioning ceremony for the new dome was held Tuesday at Port Panama City.
Biomass dome set to open in Port Panama City

Latest News

Rain chances will start to return over NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see a mix of sun and clouds today.
Skies turn mostly to partly sunny today with mild feels
Dense fog could be an issue in spots on Thursday morning.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Dense fog could be an issue in spots on Thursday morning.
Wednesday Evening Forecast