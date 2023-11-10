Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another mild night tonight in NWFL with patchy dense fog over our area. Lows will drop into the upper 50s inland and 60s at the coast. Expect to see more clouds tonight into your Friday. Highs Friday will reach near 80. Winds will turn South at 5-10 mph. Rain chances will be small on Friday into Saturday before increasing a bit on Sunday. Our best chances do not come until Tuesday-Thursday of next week as an area of low pressure develops west of us.

In the tropics there are no signs of tropical development.

