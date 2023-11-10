Train hits vehicle in Jackson County

A train hit a vehicle in Jackson County, Fla.
A train hit a vehicle in Jackson County, Fla.(Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Early Friday morning, a vehicle was struck by a train when it failed to stop at a railroad crossing, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

At 12:25 a.m. Friday morning, a 35-year-old male driver was traveling westbound on Brock Road when he failed to stop at the Brock Road railroad crossing. The front of the vehicle was hit by an oncoming train. The driver sustained no injuries from the crash.

The vehicle came to rest on the shoulder of the railroad tracks. The train was able to make a controlled stop after the accident.

FHP was assisted on the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Alford Fire Department.

