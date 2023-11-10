Two killed in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday night, two people were killed in an accident on State Road 285 Range Road 207, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, a 43-year-old male SUV driver was driving south on State Road 285 away from I-10 when he crossed into the northbound lane colliding with the front of a 24-year-old female’s motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was riding on State Road 285 approaching I-10. FHP says the driver of the SUV was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle when the collision caused his vehicle to overturn.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time but was killed as well.

Both were pronounced dead on the scene by Walton Fire. The names of the motorists have not been released at this time.

