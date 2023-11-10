Uniquely celebrating art at Public Eye Soar 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Once again, Gulf Coast State College will be transformed into an intersection of art, technology and architecture bringing the largest, free, outdoor public art gallery in the Southeastern United States to Bay County.

Celebrating 10 years of creative placemaking, The Public Eye Soar Projection and Light Festival is sharing art in all of its forms in unexpected places and ways to delight, surprise, educate and inspire the community.

On November 10 and 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. this wide variety of artistic talent will be displayed on the welcoming architecture of GCSC in Panama City.

SOAR 2023 will feature artists from around the world and from our own vibrant local art scene including new installations, visual surprises and interactive art displays. Plus, the Veterans Honor Wall will return to celebrate our veterans during the festival.

The Public Eye Soar Presenting sponsors include St. Joe Community Foundation, Gulf Coast State College, Chevron, Destination Panama City, and The Charles A. Whitehead Foundation. Because of their generous support, Public Eye Soar is free and open to the public.

For more information of the non-profit organization, SOAR, and their mission to share inspiring art in all of its forms, visit www.publiceyesoar.net and stop by our Facebook page and Instagram.

