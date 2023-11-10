Work Continues on alleviating Alf Coleman road from flooding

alf coleman project
alf coleman project(WJHG)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach residents who live near or frequently use Alf Coleman Road know the struggles of flooding every time it rains. the city is in the middle of a project that will hopefully be the solution.

Locals know when it rains it pours and Alf Coleman floods and then becomes dangerous for drivers. The community redevelopment agency is continuing the construction of making the road safer.

The workers are raising the road 14 inches higher than it is currently, to curb flooding and make it walkable. We are told they are 30 days into the project.

They are taking care of some electrical work before they can put in the sidewalks and retaining walls. CRA officials say due to the environmentally sensitive area they had to close the road off.

”It was almost impossible for us to maintain traffic while doing that significant level of construction so reluctantly we had to do closure of the road for 120 days,’ said Scott Passmore, the Panama City Beach CRA Assistant Project Manager. We are on track with that we have worked through the normal issues with construction. we’re expecting to be very very close to being able to get that road open within the 120 days.”

We are told Alf Coleman is an active construction site and people are trying to walk through it. However, it’s not safe for people so they’re asking people to please stay out.

The entire project will be completed in the summer of 2024.

