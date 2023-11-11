Addie & Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation held third golf scramble

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 100 people came together Friday to participate in a golf scramble at Bay Point Golf Club.

“Let’s go play golf,” golf scramble participant Doug Peetz said.

It’s an event the Addie & Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation hosts every year. Founders Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner lost their two children three years ago in Panama City Beach. Six-year-old Addie and four-year-old Baylor were killed when a truck veered off the road onto a mini-golf course on Dec. 4, 2020. Their parents are keeping their memories alive through their foundation that provides books to young readers.

“The mission of the foundation is to enrich lives of children through the power of reading and stories,” Matt Kirchgessner said.

The golf scramble raises money for the foundation.

“In three years, we’ve put over 50,000 books in the hands of young readers, and about 10,000 books in the hands of young readers here in Bay County,” Matt Kirchgessner said.

The goal is to put even more books in the hands of children.

The golf scramble helps make that possible.

“The Addie and Baylor Tournament is a great tournament because it supports the kids here in Bay County and helps us remember the tragedy that took place to these two little babies,” golf scramble participant Jeff Bowman said.

Event organizers said 24 teams played this year. Each team paid $600.

“That’s right at two more than last year,” event organizer Mike Peak said. “[We had] multiple more sponsors and multiple more hole sponsorships.”

The money collected at the golf scramble will stay in the Panama City Beach community. Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner said it will go toward book fairs at local schools and meals for first responders.

They intend to come back every year for the event.

“This was our happy place with [Addie and Baylor,] and it will be our happy place with [our seven-month-old] Poppie,” Matt Kirchgessner said. “This area meant so much to us, and it just means a lot to us to keep their legacy going in this community.”

You can learn more about their foundation by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.