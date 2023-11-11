Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, November 10th
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football
1R - Round 1
#5 Northview 31 #4 Jay 13 (Northview will play @ Bozeman)
#6 Vernon 0 #3 Chipley 42 (Chipley will play @ Holmes)
#5 Cottondale 22 #4 Sneads 46 (Sneads will play @ Blountstown)
#6 Wewahitchka 6 #3 Aucilla Chrisitan 27 (Aucilla will play @ Port St. Joe)
2S - Round 1
#8 South Walton 35 #1 Walton 63 (Walton will host Pensacola Catholic)
#6 Marianna 17 #3 FSU 41 (Florida State will play @ Wakulla)
3S - Round 1
Columbia 14 Choctaw 37
4S - Round 1
Nease 21 Niceville 56 (Niceville will host Bartram Trail)
