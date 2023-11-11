Bay County Veterans Day Parade held in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The citizens of Bay County are quick to show their thanks to those who have served.

“For our freedoms, and for our privileges,” said Panama City resident Sandra Reece. “Not many people are willing to sacrifice and put their lives on the line for other people.”

Those freedoms and privileges don’t come without the dedication and sacrifice of so many in our Armed Forces. It’s those very people that were celebrated on Saturday at Bay County’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade. Many came out to honor and thank those that risk so much so that we may all live free.

The parade was held in St. Andrews and followed a 1.5-mile route. Law enforcement agencies, city leaders, school board members and many more came out to show their support.

Bay County residents lined the streets to give their thanks.

“It’s great to see people honoring today, and that’s what it’s about,” said Reece.

Veterans in attendance were pleased with the turnout.

“It was great. I saw bands, and I saw troops marching, and I saw officials riding in vehicles throwing candy at us,” said United States Veteran Fred Johnson. “I just thank the Lord for our country. That’s all I can say.”

After the parade, a ceremony honoring the Veterans was held at the Bay County Government Building. People gathered there to recognize the folks that have given so much to our great nation.

“The only country I’ve ever lived in, and the best one in my opinion. Thank you to the men and women that have made it what it is today,” Reece said.

The parade was hosted by the Bay County Board of County Commissioners and the Bay County Veterans Council.

