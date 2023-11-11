The City of Callaway Celebrates Veterans

SALUTE TO THE VETERANS
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Callaway held a Salute to Veterans celebration at the city’s Recreation Sports Complex today.

This is the first year Callaway has held this event. Due to construction on Cherry Street, city officials chose not to hold a Veterans Day Parade this year. Instead, they opted to celebrate veterans with the love of the community. The community band, Bay Wind, performed military songs throughout the event.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office grilled hot dogs and gave them out for free. The Callaway Fire Department brought out an obstacle course for kids.

A local Air Force veteran said it’s humbling to know they have the support of the community.

“It means a lot to me that the citizens and my fellow Americans that see me and say thank you for your service and I say thank you for your support.” said Clemson Pinckney, A Vietnam Veteran. “And it’s a two-way street. They thank me and I thank them. Because that’s what it’s all about.”

The actual holiday of Veterans Day is November 11th. But it doesn’t matter what day it is, if you see a veteran... thank a veteran!

