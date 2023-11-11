Former Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on sexual assault charges

The effects of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history can be felt all the way in Bay...
The effects of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history can be felt all the way in Bay County.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A former Bay County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Former deputy, Kavin Jones, was let go by the sheriff’s office last Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Captain Jason Daffin, his arrest Friday was related to an incident that took place over the past weekend, November 5th.

Jones was taken into custody Friday and charged with sexual assault.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

This story is still developing... and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

motorcyclist dies in crash on West 23rd street
One person dead after crash in Panama City
Two people were killed in a motorcycle versus SUV accident in Walton County.
Two killed in Walton County crash
school bus generic
Okaloosa County school bus crash
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
A train hit a vehicle in Jackson County, Fla.
Train hits vehicle in Jackson County

Latest News

FREEDOM FRIDAY: Brandon Stambaugh
Check all the upcoming shows at Panama City Comedy Club.
Panama City Comedy honoring Veterans this weekend
File photo of police lights.
Teen goes on 24-hour crime spree in Panama City
Newschannel 7 highlights an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Brandon Stambaugh