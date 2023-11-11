Former Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested on sexual assault charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A former Bay County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Former deputy, Kavin Jones, was let go by the sheriff’s office last Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Captain Jason Daffin, his arrest Friday was related to an incident that took place over the past weekend, November 5th.

Jones was taken into custody Friday and charged with sexual assault.

He was booked into the Bay County Jail.

This story is still developing... and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

