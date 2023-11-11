Protesters speak out for Palestine in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the Israel-Gaza war continues, several Bay County community members are speaking out.

Friday afternoon Palestinian-Americans and fellow supporters held a peaceful protest at the corner of 23rd street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in Panama City.

Dozens of adults, teens and even children waived American flags and signs to bring awareness to what they are calling the many innocent lives being lost as a result of the war.

Yahya Dajani helped organize the protest. He said he knows several people who are being impacted by the war.

“I have my cousin she lives in Gaza she’s still alive as of yesterday I don’t know if she’s alive today,” Dajani said. “I have my friend, my parents just sent their condolences. He lives in Portland, 39 people of his family died, four uncles with all of their offsprings. I have my family living in Jerusalem they’re all being affected. One of my cousins got arrested and arrest now means torture and he’s been taken away from his family.”

Asmaa Danun is a Palestinian-American. She was out protesting to make her voice heard and to show that she does not stand for what is going on.

“My aunt’s sister lives there and her kids, and they don’t have a home anymore, it’s bombed,” Danun said. “They ran around through everywhere in northern Gaza for safety but there was no safety and now they’re traveling on their way to south.”

Protesters said they want to see a ceasefire.

