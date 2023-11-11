Public Eye Soar celebrates 10 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Public Eye Soar Projection and Light Festival is celebrating 10 years of creative placemaking.

Friday evening Gulf Coast State College was transformed into an intersection of art, technology, and architecture. More than 200 artists got the opportunity to have their work on display.

Adults, children, and even pets got to tour the campus and indulge in live performances, visual surprises and even interactive art displays.

Organizers say they continue to offer the experience year after year because they love the impact art has on the community.

“Every year we hear this inspired me to pick up a paintbrush for the first time in 10 years,” Heather Clements said.

“I just spoke to a woman she’s probably in her 40s she’s never shown anybody her art before ever until tonight until public eye soar,” Margaret Webster said.

“We hear that every single show, an artist who has never presented ever and we’re like that’s why we do it, that’s exactly why we do it,” said John Daniels.

The event runs from November 10 -11 from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.