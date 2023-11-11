Veterans Day Touch-A-Truck Event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

United Way alongside Coastal Waste and Recycling held their very first Touch-A-Truck event in Panama City Beach Friday, November 10th. This event was to honor all veterans and create a fun atmosphere for the community to come together.

The event was full of utility vehicles from fire to police, to construction, and more. The enjoyed seeing all of the trucks, honking the horns, and spending time with the workers and first responders.

There was even a kickball match between the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Department.

United way and Coastal Waste and Recycling also partnered with Rebath to give away a free ADA shower remodel to a local wounded veteran.

Proceeds from this even will go directly towards helping veterans in need through the organizations 90 Works and the Florida Veterans Support Line.

