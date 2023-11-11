Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chances to our weather pattern are already underway here in NWFL. For tonight skies will be cloudy with a few spotty showers mainly west. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. On Saturday cloudy skies will continue w/highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will be 20-30%. By Sunday a front slips east of us cooling us down to 70 for highs and a small 20% chance of showers. An area of low pressure will move into our area next Tuesday/Wednesday and could bring 2-5″ of rain to our area.

There is an area in the SW Caribbean that has a 30% chance to develop next week. It appears unlikely that it would impact the U.S., but we will watch it just in case. Vince and Whitney are the final two names on the primary list.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.