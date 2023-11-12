Interstate 10 shut down in two separate locations in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Sheriff’s officials sent out an alert Saturday just before 9 p.m. stating on eastbound lane of Interstate 10 was shut down in two separate locations.

They stated they were working on two different traffic crashes in those areas, mile marker 77 and mile marker 78. They added that authorities from WCSO, Walton County Fire Rescue, Walton County Emergency Management, and Florida Department of Transportation were working the crash sites.

