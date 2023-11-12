More details released on St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club fire

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities have released more details about the fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early Sunday morning.

At a press conference held on the property around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, authorities with the Panama City Fire Department said the call about the fire came in from a bystander at 3:44 a.m. They said crews arrived on scene and began battling the fire before 4 a.m.

The fire had already spread to a majority of the building when crews arrived, and that made it difficult for firefighters to access the building.

As of 9 a.m., authorities said the bulk of the fire was out, but there were still hotspots in certain hard-to-access areas.

Authorities with Panama City Fire said crews also faced challenges getting the fire out due to insufficient water supply in the fire hydrants. We’re told the Panama City City Manager confirmed it is because the water lines are old and too small for the capacity of water needed to fight the fire.

Crews said Bay County Fire Rescue assisted with bringing water to the scene.

The building is destroyed, and an investigation is taking place to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials declared the building a total loss. (WJHG)

The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club posted the following statement to social media Sunday morning:

From Commodore:

Members of the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club,

Our beloved clubhouse was destroyed by fire this morning. Fortunately, the building was empty and no one was hurt. A passerby called 911 about 3:30am, and firefighters from the City of Panama City have been working tirelessly to put the fire out since then.

The Fire Marshal has not been able to determine a cause yet, but it started on the pool side and worked east. The firefighters made a special effort to keep the oak tree on the back deck from burning, and we will have an arborist inspect it as soon as practical.

We have good insurance, and we’ve already filed a claim. The Board will be meeting this week to begin the rebuilding process as well as to find ways to keep the Club functioning in some form in the meantime. We have assured our staff that they will be paid through the end of the year, at the least.

Though fire has destroyed our facility, it has not destroyed our Club. We are all sad for the loss of the place where we’ve created so many good memories, but we have an opportunity to make a lot of the things we’ve only been able to wish for become reality. Today we mourn, tomorrow we will go to work.

With great hope for the future,

Will Cramer

Commodore

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.