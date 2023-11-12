Panama City Beach Veterans Day Parade

By Colin Ochs
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:46 PM CST
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City Beach partnered with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and the American Legion Emerald Beach Post for a parade of their own.

The marching bands and cheerleaders of Arnold High School and Breakfast Point Academy walked the route with veterans as the passed storefronts on the way to the Veterans Memorial next to Aaron Bessant Park.

There, Commander Michael Mosi, the commanding officer for Naval Support Activity in Panama City, addressed the crowd.

He spoke about what this day means to him, and how everyone can continue to support veterans year-round.

”It is heartwarming is what it is,” Mosi said. “It tells me that the sacrifice that myself, my family, all those that I serve alongside with truly have a place in the community that we provide freedoms for.

”If you come across a veteran that is in need, there’s plenty of resources. Resources that are available. All we have to do is just guide them towards those resources and continue to understand that they are where they are today because they gave their sacrifice, they gave what they had in protection of the freedoms that we enjoy today.”

