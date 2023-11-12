Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overcast skies will continue to be the theme for the rest of the night tonight with low temperatures dipping down to near 60 degrees across the panhandle. Cloudy conditions will also persist tomorrow and through Monday.

Another low-pressure system enters the panhandle by Tuesday leaving elevated rain chances through Wednesday alongside high temperatures in the upper 60′s before clearing up on Thursday. By the weekend you can expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 70′s.

