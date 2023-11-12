St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club on fire

Crews are working to put out a fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early Sunday morning.
Crews are working to put out a fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early Sunday morning.(Panama City Police)
By Jessica Foster
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club is on fire.

According to Panama City Police, fire and emergency personnel are working to put the fire out, but it does appear that much of the building is engulfed in flames. The fire began in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club is located in the Cove community.

Bunkers Cove Road is closed at this time. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
File photo of police lights.
Teen goes on 24-hour crime spree in Panama City
Palestinian-Americans and supporter protest in Panama City hoping for ceasefire
Protesters speak out for Palestine in Panama City
Officials say they had to take the pig away from the Florida owner because it's severely obese...
400-pound pig named Pork Chop removed from home
Two people were killed in a motorcycle versus SUV accident in Walton County.
Two killed in Walton County crash

Latest News

The parade was followed by a ceremony honoring those who have served our great nation.
Bay County Veterans Day Parade held in St. Andrews
PCB VETS PARADE
PCB VETS PARADE
Cloudy conditions will last through Monday with rain chances returning Tuesday into Wednesday....
Saturday Evening Forecast
Cloudy conditions will last through Monday with rain chances returning Tuesday into Wednesday....
Saturday Evening Forecast