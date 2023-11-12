St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club on fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club is on fire.

According to Panama City Police, fire and emergency personnel are working to put the fire out, but it does appear that much of the building is engulfed in flames. The fire began in the early morning hours on Sunday.

The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club is located in the Cove community.

Bunkers Cove Road is closed at this time. This is a developing story.

