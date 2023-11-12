Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect another mild day tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 70′s, mostly cloudy skies, and winds, becoming a bit breezier coming out of the northeast at about 10 to 15 mph.

Another low-pressure system enters into the panhandle on Tuesday leaving a 60% chance of rain and a 70% on Wednesday. Rain will linger on Thursday as well before clearing up by the weekend leaving mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the seasonal low to mid 70′s.

