U.S. Air Force Airman dead after water search

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed a swimmer, identified as U.S Air Force Capt. Nicholas Brown, was found dead Saturday morning.

Friday, OCSO sent out an Aqua Alert for a distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico, stating he was last seen in a black wet suit with a yellow snorkel about one mile south of the East Pass at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, OCSO officials confirmed on Facebook that Brown had been found dead.

In a release Sunday morning, Eglin Air Force 33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs stated 34-year-old Capt. Brown was an instructor pilot for the 58th Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base and was from Austin, Texas.

The statement went on to read:

“We’re mourning the loss of a valued teammate today.” said U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Skalicky, 33rd Fighter Wing Commander. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Capt. Brown’s family, friends, fellow Nomads, and all those affected by this tragic loss. Our focus right now is ensuring we care for those closest to him and provide all the support and resources we can to our Nomads and families during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding the death are under investigation.

