U.S. Air Force Airman dead after water search

U.S. Air Force Airman dead after water search
U.S. Air Force Airman dead after water search(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed a swimmer, identified as U.S Air Force Capt. Nicholas Brown, was found dead Saturday morning.

Friday, OCSO sent out an Aqua Alert for a distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico, stating he was last seen in a black wet suit with a yellow snorkel about one mile south of the East Pass at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, OCSO officials confirmed on Facebook that Brown had been found dead.

In a release Sunday morning, Eglin Air Force 33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs stated 34-year-old Capt. Brown was an instructor pilot for the 58th Fighter Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base and was from Austin, Texas.

The statement went on to read:

“We’re mourning the loss of a valued teammate today.” said U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Skalicky, 33rd Fighter Wing Commander. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Capt. Brown’s family, friends, fellow Nomads, and all those affected by this tragic loss. Our focus right now is ensuring we care for those closest to him and provide all the support and resources we can to our Nomads and families during this difficult time.”

Details surrounding the death are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
File photo of police lights.
Teen goes on 24-hour crime spree in Panama City
Crews are working to put out a fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early Sunday morning.
St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club on fire
Crash
Interstate 10 shut down in two separate locations in Walton County
Palestinian-Americans and supporter protest in Panama City hoping for ceasefire
Protesters speak out for Palestine in Panama City

Latest News

Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody...
OCSO: One arrested after shots fired in Fort Walton Beach
Authorities have released more details about the fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early...
More details released on St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club fire
Crews are working to put out a fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early Sunday morning.
St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club on fire
The parade was followed by a ceremony honoring those who have served our great nation.
Bay County Veterans Day Parade held in St. Andrews