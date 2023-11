PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of The Week is an 8th grader from Bay Haven Charter Academy. Christian Reagan is the captain of both the football and soccer team. He was nominated for his 4.0 GPA, being the idea student, and tutoring his classmates and teammates.

