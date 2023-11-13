Coffee Chat: completing a half marathon, shopping at Holly Fair

By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Monday Nov. 13 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Coffee Chat,’ morning anchors Jessica Foster and Mel Zosh talked about several things. First, they discussed Jess completing a half marathon at Disney World this month. Then, they discussed Holly Fair. They went shopping there last Thursday night.

On the second coffee Monday morning, they also discussed this month’s ‘Chapter Chat’ book. It’s ‘The Book of Lost Names,’ by Kristin Harmel, To learn more about the book, go here.

What is Chapter Chat?

Chapter Chat offers a chance to read a new book every month, discuss them with community members and to make new friends, too! It started in Jan. 2023 in Panama City Beach, andThe Seven Year Slip’ is the 10th book the group is reading so far.

When is the next Chapter Chat?

The next Chapter Chat will be held Tues. Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. at the Panama City Beach Public Library. It is open to anyone who would like to come. Snacks and refreshments are provided.

