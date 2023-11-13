Crews respond to house fire in DeFuniak Springs

The call came in around 12:18 Monday morning for a fire on Hurley Drive.
The call came in around 12:18 Monday morning for a fire on Hurley Drive.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple fire crews battled a house fire Monday morning in DeFuniak Springs. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 12:18 a.m. Monday for a structure fire.

Four area fire departments and Walton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, located on Hurley Drive.

The person who called 911 said they left a candle burning. When they returned home, the house was on fire. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames for about an hour. No one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to put out a fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early Sunday morning.
St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club on fire
Authorities have released more details about the fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early...
More details released on St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club fire
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
U.S. Air Force Airman dead after water search
U.S. Air Force Airman dead after water search
File photo of police lights.
Teen goes on 24-hour crime spree in Panama City

Latest News

On NewsChannel 7 Today, anchors Mel Zosh and Jessica Foster discussed some activities they...
Coffee Chat: completing a half marathon, shopping at Holly Fair
Nov. 13 Coffee Chat Pt. 2
One cherished community tradition is illuminating the waters of St. Andrews Bay once again.
The Panama City Boat Parade of Lights is back!
One cherished community tradition is illuminating the waters of St. Andrews Bay once again.
The Panama City Boat Parade of Lights is back!