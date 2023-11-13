Crews respond to house fire in DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Multiple fire crews battled a house fire Monday morning in DeFuniak Springs. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the call came in around 12:18 a.m. Monday for a structure fire.

Four area fire departments and Walton County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, located on Hurley Drive.

The person who called 911 said they left a candle burning. When they returned home, the house was on fire. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames for about an hour. No one was injured.

