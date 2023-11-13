Eliminating 1 teaspoon of salt from diet daily makes big difference in health, study says

Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.
Just a little dietary change made a difference in blood pressure, according to a recent study.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows cutting out one teaspoon of salt from your diet each day can help lower your blood pressure just as much as blood pressure medication.

Researchers at Northwestern University said the benefits of lowering the amount of sodium in a person’s diet were dramatic.

Between 70% and 75% of people studied saw a drop in their blood pressure whether they already were on medicine or not.

A teaspoon of salt is about 2,300 milligrams. That’s the top daily limit for people older than 14 years of age.

However, the American Heart Association recommends a diet with less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium each day.

The study was published Saturday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are working to put out a fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early Sunday morning.
St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club on fire
Authorities have released more details about the fire at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club early...
More details released on St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club fire
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school
U.S. Air Force Airman dead after water search
U.S. Air Force Airman dead after water search
File photo of police lights.
Teen goes on 24-hour crime spree in Panama City

Latest News

On NewsChannel 7 Today, anchors Mel Zosh and Jessica Foster discussed some activities they...
Coffee Chat: completing a half marathon, shopping at Holly Fair
Nov. 13 Coffee Chat Pt. 2
One cherished community tradition is illuminating the waters of St. Andrews Bay once again.
The Panama City Boat Parade of Lights is back!
FILE - Workers and family members take part in a 15-city walkout to demand $15 per hour wages...
New rule would make it easier for millions of Americans to unionize, but businesses are pushing back
One cherished community tradition is illuminating the waters of St. Andrews Bay once again.
The Panama City Boat Parade of Lights is back!