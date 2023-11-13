Junior League of Panama City hosts Holly Fair

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The largest fundraiser of the year for the Junior League of Panama City wrapped up today.

The Holly Fair kicked-off on Thursday at Edgewater Beach Resort with a cocktail event and ended Sunday with a children’s event that included photos with Santa.

There were dozens of local vendors for people to shop for the holidays.

The fundraiser raises approximately $150,000 each year for the junior league.

The Junior League of Panama City is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training.

All of that money goes back into the Bay County community helping women, children and the elderly through various charitable organizations.

