The Panama City Boat Parade of Lights is back!

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One cherished community tradition is illuminating the waters of St. Andrews Bay once again.

Presented by Destination Panama City, St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club, St. Joe, Hotel Indigo, Harrison’s Restaurant, and the City of Panama City, the much-anticipated Boat Parade of Lights is back.

On Saturday, December 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., locals and guest alike can line the docks, shorelines, or gather at the Panama City Marina to gaze at these spectacular displays.

Line-up begins at the St. Andrews Yacht Club and ends at the Panama City Marina.

Boat captains interested in registering their boats can visit Destination Panama City to sign up today.

All boats must be lined up at the St. Andrews Yacht no later than 5:00 p.m. You will receive specific instructions at the Captain’s Meeting. All boat captains will be required to attend the Captain’s Meeting at Destination Panama City at 101 W Beach Drive on Thursday, November 16 5:30 p.m.

Best decorated boat will win a prize worth up to $1000. Onlookers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite boat with the most captivating decorations.

For more information on this maritime merriment, visit Destination Panama City.

