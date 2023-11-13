Panama City residents heartbroken after loss of St. Andrews Yacht club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club in the heart of the cove community was destroyed by fire. An investigation is now underway to determine the cause.

The community experienced an overnight tragedy.

“When I first saw the pictures,” said Gabriela Cumbie, Cove resident and yacht club member. “Couldn’t believe it and the next thing I did was I woke up jumped out of bed wake up my husband and showed him the pictures.”

This is a loss that’s hard to comprehend for those who live in the cove community.

“Run down here and we just sat here and cried,” said Cumbie.

As the flames engulfed the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club, we are told the first fire units arrived on scene just before 4 a.m.

“They found fire and smoke conditions on the right side of building,” said David Collier, Panama City fire chief. “Due to the time and extend of the of the fire growth and of the of the time before we were notified made it made it very, very difficult to get ahead of the fire and keep contained.”

Collier says that wasn’t the only challenge, nearby fire hydrants didn’t have the water supply needed.

“We did have some water supply issues in the very initial phases of the fire, but we were able to overcome those by locating fire hydrants that were function able,” said Collier.

We asked Panama City’s assistant city manager why this was a problem.

“In certain areas we have fire hydrants that don’t function optimality and not to say there’s not water in them it’s just not at the volume,” said Jared Jones.

He says the city is working on improvement projects to make the lines longer, but to fight this fire crews had to get help from another agency.

“Bay County Fire Rescue assisted us with water shuttle operations they are called drop tanks,” said Collier. “Each one of those drop tanks holds 3,000 gallons of water. They were able to secure a water supply down on another roadway in Panama City to fill their tankers and drop those water into those tanks and we use water for firefighting operations.”

St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club normally a place where people gather is destroyed here you can see the police tape pieces of what the historical building was once scattered on the ground residents in the Cove say they’re heartbroken.

“The building is a building, but it is the history and the memories that we have made over 90 years that is what absolutely breaks my heart at this loss,” said Cumbie.

Club member Gabriela Cumbie says these walls held so many memories, including prestigious yachting trophies.

“It is not just the trophies, it’s the generations and generations growing up in the yacht club in the community that are feeling the loss here,” said Cumbie. “A lot of happy memories here.”

The club’s commodore said even though the fire destroyed the facility, it hasn’t destroyed the club.

