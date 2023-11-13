Stays cloudy today, but rain is on the way

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite a cloudy sky. We’ll be hard-pressed to find much sunshine to peer through the clouds today. But we’ll hold off on rain chances until tonight.

Temperatures are cool and a light breeze from the northeast is adding to the chill. We’ll get the morning started in the upper 50s requiring something warm to wear out the door. Temperatures will be slow to warm, only reaching the mid 60s by late morning. Highs this afternoon barely touch off 70 degrees, or the low 70s in spots by 2pm. Under cloudy skies and a constant northeast breeze, that will still feel rather cool for much of the day.

An area of low pressure is developing off the Texas Coast this morning in the Gulf. A warm front is extended east across the Northern Gulf. Clouds are moving through our skies today from this front and eventually we’ll see rain from the system move in tonight.

Light showers will pick up later this evening and overnight tonight. The rain will become fairly steady throughout the day on Tuesday but fairly light to moderate. About a quarter to half inch of rain is expected for NWFL on Tuesday with the higher amounts in that range closer to the coast.

The first batch of rain tonight and into tomorrow are coming off the warm front. The low itself moves across the Northeastern Gulf Tuesday night into Wednesday where we could see some heavier batches of rain at times, especially for some coastal locations. The rain looks rather persistent once again on Wednesday before moving out east Thursday morning.

Most will see at least an inch of rain across the Panhandle with several inches possible in some coastal locations.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with slightly breezy northeast winds. Highs today reach up to about 70 degrees. Your 7 Day Forecast has rainy conditions through Tuesday and Wednesday before improving conditions into the end of the week and weekend.

