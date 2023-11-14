79 Resurfacing Project meeting

By Jamilka Gibson
Nov. 14, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Florida Department of Transportation is holding a hybrid public meeting about the resurfacing project on State Road 79.

This is located from West Bay Bridge to south of Crews Lake Road in Bay and Washington County.

The meeting takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 CST.

If you’re unable to join the meeting in person, you can attend virtually here. From there, find the project meeting from the list below, click the link, and register.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a hybrid public meeting concerning the resurfacing project on S.R.79 from the West Bay Bridge to south of Crews Lake Road in Bay and Washington counties on Tuesday,

This project intends to resurface all existing travel lanes, auxiliary lanes, median crossovers, and paved shoulders. Additional improvements include:

  • Improving drainage to alleviate historical flooding.
  • Realigning the median opening with a southbound acceleration lane at Borrow Pit Road.

Maps, drawings, and other information will be on display. FDOT representatives will be available to discuss proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments.

