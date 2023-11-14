Cloudy, showery, and breezy weather ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and spitting light showers moving through. We’ll see waves of sprinkles to light showers passing through all day today. A rain jacket will do you well as it’s a cool and breezy one. The breeze may end up blowing your umbrella around too much, and rain may even come in sideways at times for the end of the day.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s and winds will be ramping up throughout the day, especially along the coast. We’ll only warm into the low 60s throughout the day as the clouds and showers keep us cool.

Winds elevate to 15-20mph with gusts up to 30 to 40mph later today and into tomorrow as a frontal low out of the Gulf nears the North Central Gulf Coast. We’ll see it continue to bring steady waves of rain into the forecast for tonight and tomorrow, with some batches of heavy rains possible.

The low doesn’t start to peel away to the southeast until late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. As it does so, we’ll see the rain and wind gradually pulling away as well. Skies will clear up toward the end of the week and weekend.

Expected rain totals will be anywhere from 1-3″ inland to 2-4″ for the coast by Thursday. Only about a quarter to a half inch of rain is expected for Tuesday with the bulk of those totals coming tonight through Wednesday night.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with light showery activity throughout the day, about a quarter to a half inch of rain today. Winds elevate to 15-20mph with gusts up to 30-40mph, especially for coastal locations. Highs today only reach the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a rainy stretch lasting through Wednesday night and wrapping up Thursday with sunshine returning into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.