Fire hydrants brought to table after yacht club fire in Cove community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club is now nothing but a charred structure after a fire destroyed it early Sunday morning.

“It’s just really sad that we’re losing all of this history,” Cove resident Nick Cumbie said. “It’s a place where after the storm, a lot of us came down and really spent time together when all of our houses were damaged.”

The Panama City Fire Department was called to the scene after a passerby saw the building engulfed in flames at 3:45 a.m. Fire Chief David Collier said he knew the hydrant across the street was inoperable.

“That specific hydrant has been out of service for a few years,” Collier said.

However, the fire chief said it didn’t make a difference in getting the fire under control.

“There was no delay in us establishing a water supply,” Collier said. “Firefighters were already aware of the one hydrant on Corto and Bunker’s Cove that was already out of service. They knew they had to find a new supply line during the response, and they already knew the hydrant they were going to during that response.”

City officials said roughly 100 out of 1,800 fire hydrants are out of service.

NewsChannel 7 was told the issue in the Cove area isn’t water pressure.

“Our issue is volume,” Collier said. “[That’s] the amount of water that’s available.”

Fire officials said old infrastructure is to blame.

However, there are solutions underway. City officials said part of a $20 million infrastructure project will go toward improving water and sewer in the Cove community.

“There are efforts to upgrade the water lines, to upgrade the sewer lines, and to upgrade the stormwater lines where needed,” Panama City Public Works Director Jonathan Hayes said.

There are currently four infrastructure projects in the Cove area that are supposed to improve water volume.

Collier is also urging everyone to get a fire suppression system installed in their homes. The yacht club did not have a fire alarm in the building. He said the fire broke out around 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire chief does not suspect foul play or arson were involved.

