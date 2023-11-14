FSU awarded $98.4 million for aerospace project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida State University is moving forward with efforts to build aerospace and advanced manufacturing facilities in Bay County.

Last week The Triumph Gulf Coast Board voted unanimously to support the university’s proposal by awarding a $98.4 million grant toward the project.

Bay Economic Development Alliance President Becca Hardin said the grant is the largest amount awarded by the board and the research center will be a game changer.

“We’re going to market this program and advanced manufacturers throughout the world,” Hardin said. “To be able to have the research and development capabilities targeting additive manufacturing and advanced aerospace manufacturing is like something that most communities don’t have. We’ll be one of the very few in the United States so to have those assets companies will want to be close to that research center so that they can look at testing products and developing advanced technology in that inspire center.”

The program, referred to as the Institute for Strategic Partnerships, Innovation, Research, and Education (InSPIRE), will include operations near the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. The facilities built as part of the institute will be designed to accommodate both secure and open contract and grant work for the aerospace and defense industries.

Florida State University Vice President of Research Stacey Patterson said the move will enhance talent development, industry recruitment, and diversify Bay County.

“FSU has about 45,000 students that come here in Tallahassee that are recruited from all over the world,” Patterson said. “We believe that this InSPIRE center will help us to retain some of that talent in our region once they graduate and so really fulfilling that circle and giving more students the opportunity to stay in our region.”

The project, as initially approved by Triumph, includes not only applied research facilities but also funds to grow the number of engineering graduates in Panama City. In addition, funds will be dedicated to STEM outreach activities in the eight-county area served by Triumph.

Once completed officials expect the facility to be around 30,000 square feet and cost a total of $400 million dollars.

In addition to Triumph’s $98.4 million, the university will invest another $65 million over the next 10 years. The university has also committed to securing more than $230 million in contract and grant activity.

The university and board will now negotiate the exact terms and contract.

FSU officials expect to break ground in January of 2025.

