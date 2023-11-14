Heartland Rescue Ranch among many other animal rescues in need of help

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In recent years, multiple animal rescues and shelters, not just in the panhandle but across the country, have struggled.

Heartland Rescue Ranch in Southport has joined the list of local rescues that are desperate for support. At any given time, the rescue is caring for 150-200 animals.

“It’s a crisis,” Heartland Rescue Ranch Founder Amy Shepherd said. “Every time we think we’re going to get caught up, something else happens. We had a great response when COVID hit, people were taking animals in. Then of course people started going back to work and the animals started coming back in. Now with the job market struggling, people are struggling financially just to care for their pets.”

Inflation has not only hit Americans at home hard, but it has taken a big toll on Heartland, and many other rescues like it, very hard.

“The cost of hay has gone up about $30 a bale for the larger bales,” Shepherd said. “So yeah, we’re definitely seeing it on the animal food just like people are seeing it on the people food.”

The rising costs of food and supplies are not the only current challenge, but the rising number of animals in need as well.

“We’re seeing a lot of strays; we’re seeing a lot of injured strays. We’ve never turned down a stray that’s injured on the side of the road. We try to get that animal help,” Shepherd said. “The majority of our funding goes to vet bills. $10,000 - $12,000 a month minimum. We’ve had it as high as $18,000 one month. We seem to just have enough at the last minute, and that’s what we have to hope for every month.”

Shepherd told NewsChannel 7 that while monetary donations are always needed, the rescue is in critical need of foster homes as well. To learn more about how you can foster, or help the rescue in other ways, click here or send the rescue a message through Facebook.

