Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rain is moving into NWFL tonight and will be around the next few days. For tonight skies will be cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Rain will be mostly light. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. On Tuesday the rain chances will remain high (70%+) with highs in the low 60s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph w/gusts 20-30mph. The potential for heavy rain continues along with the breezy and cool weather on Wednesday. Rainfall totals for the next few days will be 1-2″ on the low side and 2-4″ on the higher side. Highs will be in the 60s. By Thursday the rain chances decrease and highs will be in the low 70s. Expect sunny and nice weather for the weekend ahead.

In the tropics there is a 70% chance of development in the next 7 days in the Caribbean. All indications are the systems will move NE toward the Atlantic and not impact the U.S.

