Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue opens new Cat Cafe

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new cat cafe is coming to town!

The Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue has some exciting news as they announced the grand opening of their Cat Cafe.

On Sunday, November 19, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. stop by the cafe at 1732 Bay View Ave in Panama City to see it all come together and maybe even find a new best friend to adopt.

For more information visit Salty Cats of St. Andrews Rescue.

