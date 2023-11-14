St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club Fire destroyed 90 years of history

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 90 years of history gone up in flames.

“The memories we have growing up with our families, we have with grandparents being in the same place,” said Will Commodore, St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club and former president of the Panama City Rotary Club.

The St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club a home to its members and members of the Panama City Rotary Club.

“The Rotary Club of Panama City was founded in 1937, and we first met at the Old Cove Hotel it just was down the beach or it used to be just down the beach that way,” said Cramer. “Moved to the Dixie Sherman and a number of restaurants before we came here in 1919 and [have] been meeting ever since on Tuesdays. This is our home we have been here for 90 years.”

Members of the St Andrews Bay Yacht Club and the Panama City Rotary Club lost more than just the memories they made in this building.

“We had our own rotary bell and our own banners and memorabilia everyone has a badge we’ve had them from people who have been members long into the past,” said Cramer.

The yacht club was, of course, built around sailing. and the history inside is now gone.

“Historical documents from the founding of the club, you’ll notice the same people who founded Panama City founded the club, lots of nice pictures and events of the club people who have served a commodore in the past,” said Cramer.

Among the items lost are their prized yachting trophies.

“There is a some really special ones there, there is one in particular is called a Candler cup donated by Ace Candler Jr. He was an honorary commodore here,” said Cramer.

The community still has the memories shared in the building.

“It’s tough but they are just things. The strength of both the yacht club and rotary club, and of the people the members we will come back stronger,” said Cramer.

They are working as a community to get through it all. Cramer says it is his goal to get members back in the yacht club as quickly as possible.

