Bay District School officials have plans to move Tyndall Academy

Tyndall Academy soon to move
Tyndall Academy soon to move(Marisa Gjuraj)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Academy will be moving to a new location in a few years. The Superintendent of Bay District Schools says they are currently surveying for a new location.

We are told the current school site on US-98 is not going to be useable for a new school, due to the safety radius of the Tyndall Air Force Base f-35′s.

However, Tyndall Academy has been cleared to stay at its current site for five more years. District officials say they are looking at two locations off Saber Drive closer to better serve military families.

As more people are being stationed at Tyndall, the school needs to grow to meet the needs.

“There is about 60 spots left when we get all the portables up we might have a couple more spaces and that is across all grades, said Mark Mcqueen, Superintendent of Bay District Schools. “We want to be mindful of that as we continue to have civilian growth in the aside side of campus to be able to meet the needs of their kids and accommodate our military personnel.”

McQueen says soon the current location of the school will have 32 portables, the growth will ramp up. He says the new school will open in the academic year of 2027-2028.

