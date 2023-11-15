Bay District School officials wanting to give teachers better pay

By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School teachers could soon get a pay raise depending on their years of experience.

School board officials say they are trying to find ways to help better take care of teachers. Superintendent Mark McQueen says since the district was able to meet the threshold set for the minimum salary of $48,000 they now can distribute other funds.

The board and the president of the Association of Bay County Educators approved the measure.

“What we wanted to do is acknowledge and recognize years of experience. We have been able to distribute that and create bands of pay that recognize years of experience,” said Mark McQueen, Superintendent of Bay District Schools.

Now it is all up to the teachers’ union to approve the funding. That vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

